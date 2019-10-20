|
John Moglia
Apr. 9, 1939 - Oct. 14, 2019
Oakland
John Peter Moglia passed away peacefully in his sleep on October 14, 2019 in Hamilton. Montana. The son of the late Giovanni ("Pullo") and the late Rosa ("Gina") Moglia and brother to John Piero Moglia, who died as an infant, and the late Yolanda "Yoli" Moglia, his beloved sister, he lived all his life in Oakland.
John graduated from Oakland Technical High School and from San Jose State University with a bachelor's degree and teaching credential. John was a teacher for 17 years in the Fremont and the San Mateo County School Districts where he taught history and Driver's Education, as well as coached basketball for a time. He was an avid supporter of the San Jose State University Athletic Program and attended many of their sporting events throughout the years. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing.
John is survived by his first cousin, Peter L. Spinetta, with whom he grew up in the Temescal area of Oakland as brothers. He is also survived by cousins, Theresa Moglia Jinkins, Thomas Moglia, Stephen Moglia, Michael Moglia, Joe Moglia, John Moglia, Anthony Moglia, Robert Moglia, Janice Crosetti-Titmus, Michael Crosetti, Cathy Crosetti Fuston, and Christine Crosetti Reidel, as well as by their spouses and children, including Alexa Moglia Tritto who along with Michael Moglia provided Yoli and John with special comfort and care during their last years. John also leaves behind a number of relatives in Italy, whom he visited on several occasions with his sister Yoli and parents.
Everyone loved John very much and will especially miss his wry sense of humor. We take comfort in knowing he will rejoin his dear sister, Yoli in Heaven. As a life-long member of the Italian Catholic Federation, it seems only fitting that John made his voyage to Heaven on Columbus Day.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, August 25, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Theresa's Catholic Church in Oakland with interment to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in San Pablo. Condolences may be left for the family at www.dalyleachchapel.com.
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 20, 2019