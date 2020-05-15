John Mow LemNovember 5, 1935 - April 14, 2020Oakland, CAJohn Mow Lem, 84, of Oakland, CA, passed away on April 14, 2020, after battling heart failure. At the age of 14, he left China to come to San Francisco. Unfortunately, his Mother was not able to accompany him on this trip. After 70 years apart, he will be reunited with his Mother at Mountain View Cemetery.John met his wife, Janet Lem (Chan) in 1959 while learning the Cha Cha Cha at the San Francisco YWCA. They recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.John worked for Lucky Stores as their Head Meat Cutter and retired after 32 years of service. He enjoyed spending his time raising Bonsai and Koi. Friends and relatives sought him out as a talented photographer and videographer for weddings, parties and especially Chinese Opera.John is survived by his wife Janet; son Michael and his wife Cathy; daughter Joann; daughter Amy and her husband Kirk Wong; 7 Grandchildren, Jessica, Nicole, Erik, Dylan, Christopher, Kelly, and Brandon; 3 Great Grandchildren, Matthew, Joshua and Ashlyn; and numerous nephews, nieces and relatives. The family is grateful for the wonderful care given by the staff of Oakland Kaiser Hospital for over 57 years. As John's wish, the family is planning a celebration of life dinner at a later date.