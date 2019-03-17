John N West

Oct. 6, 1921 - March 7, 2019

Lafayette, CA

John (Jack) Norman West, loving husband, father, and friend passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 7, 2019 in Walnut Creek, CA at the age of 97. John was born in New York City, New York on October 6, 1921, the second son of the late Rehan (Spencer) West and Arch J. West. He spent his childhood in Salt Lake City, Utah, graduating from East High School in 1937. John served in World War II as a pilot in North Africa , beloved as Captain "Smiling Jack.". He developed a lifelong love of flying and continued flying as a hobby. After the war, he returned to school, earning a B.S. in Pharmacy from the University of Utah in 1950. John worked for Hoffman La Roche in many capacities in pharmaceutical sales until his retirement in 1987 and then continued serving as a convention coordinator for another 20 years. In addition to flying, John loved traveling, dancing, skiing, and watching football. He will be remembered for his devotion to his family and friends, his kindness and wit, his spontaneous tap dancing, and playing his ukulele (along with the card games Kings in the Corner and poker). He loved California, and in his last years kept a picture of Yosemite nearby to gaze at every day. The long-lived patriarch of the West family, he will be dearly missed.

John is survived by his devoted wife Joan, beloved daughters Sheila (Matt), Alexandra Kathleen (KC) (Michael), and Meghan (Brian); granddaughters Alison (Paul) and Kate; and beloved dog, Misty. John was preceded in death by his first wife, Kathleen, their second child, Erin, and his brother James.

Services will be held on March 23, 2019 at 10:30am at St. Perpetua Catholic Church, 3454 Hamlin Rd, Lafayette, CA 94549. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in his name to your .





