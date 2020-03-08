|
|
John ("Jack") O'Leary
Feb. 6, 1934 - Mar. 1, 2020
Resident of Sacramento
John ("Jack") O'Leary, 86, died Sunday, March 1, 2020 in Sacramento following a long battle with ill health.
He leaves his wife of 50 years, Cecilia ("Honey") O'Leary; his son, Joseph O'Leary; his daughter Maureen Wanket and son-in-law James Wanket; his grandchildren Ciara, Margaret, and Liam, and many close friends.
Born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, Jack O'Leary was the son of Cornelius and May O'Leary and younger brother of beloved sisters Maureen and Betty.
In his early years, Jack entered the Christian Brothers in 1952 in Barrytown, New York and took the name Brother Kevin. He taught at Bishop Loughlin High School in Brooklyn, New York for six years before heading to East Africa where he spent four years teaching English in schools in ea. He met his wife, then a Sister of Mercy, at Manhattan College where they were both studying for Masters in Theology. Jack and Honey were married in 1969 in Northport, New York and moved to California in 1971 where he taught at De La Salle High School in Concord for thirty years before retirement.
Jack O'Leary had a passion for books, travel, hiking, and swimming. He enjoyed performing with Pittsburg Community Theater, attending De La Salle High School football games, going to the opera, and listening to classical music. He considered teaching his highest vocation, and loved his work with students over a forty-five year career in the classroom.
Yet the most important passion in Jack's life was his love for his wife Honey. Their marriage was a model of friendship, love, and joy for all who knew them as they worked, traveled, raised children, and danced together for fifty wonderful years.
View the online memorial for John ("Jack") O'Leary
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 8, 2020