John O. Brooks
April 2, 1940 - October 2, 2020
Resident of Dublin, CA
John O. Brooks entered into the presence of his Lord October 2, 2020, following many years of health issues.
He was honored to serve his country in the U.S. Army from 1960-1963, including a tour in Bamberg, Germany during the Berlin Crisis. Returning home, he began a 45-year committed career in community banking, mostly in the Bay Area. He also served on CIB boards, and ICBA national committees.
He is survived by his wife, Mary, of 57 years, a daughter, Mara (Joery), two sons, Jon (Amy), and David (Jen), and six grandchildren.
Important to him were reading scripture, teaching Bible studies, and encouraging others in career choices and interests. He followed professional sports teams, enjoyed times with family and friends, and reading, particularly biographies and historical tomes. Pleasant times were spent at Tahoe and Hawaiian Islands, travels in the U.S., as well as Europe and New Zealand.
A military service and burial were held at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery. In his honor, contributions may be made to Holt International Children's Services in Eugene, OR, or a charity of your choice
