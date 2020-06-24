John Oderda
Aug. 8, 1932 - June 13, 2020
Sweet Home Oregon
It comes with great sadness to announce John W. Oderda passing on 6/13/20
He was a great Husband, Father, Brother, and Uncle and will be missed by all.
John always had a way of making people laugh. May you rest in peace and I hope Heaven has many golf courses!
Published in East Bay Times on Jun. 24, 2020.