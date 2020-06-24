John Oderda
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Oderda
Aug. 8, 1932 - June 13, 2020
Sweet Home Oregon
It comes with great sadness to announce John W. Oderda passing on 6/13/20
He was a great Husband, Father, Brother, and Uncle and will be missed by all.
John always had a way of making people laugh. May you rest in peace and I hope Heaven has many golf courses!
541-367-2891


View the online memorial for John Oderda

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved