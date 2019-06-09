John P Andreani

December 1933 - May 27, 2019

Richmond

John, a lifelong resident of Richmond, died peacefully in his home at the age of 85. He graduated from Richmond Union High School in 1953 and served in the Army until 1955. John was a retired Teamster, retiring from United Grocers and Safeway. To Fill up some of his spare time during retirement, he worked for a few years at the San Pablo Reservoir.

John loved spending time in his yard, fixing up the house and watching all the DIY programs. He was a collector of model cars and enjoyed going to car shows. He was a member of the Moose Lodge #550 in El Sobrante.

He is preceded in death by his parents John Paul Andreani & Amparo (Pete) Lazaro Andreani and wife Carol Andreani.

He is survived by his partner, Deanna Dal Bianco, and Carol's children: Paula (Tom), Deborah (Craig), Harry (Beth) and Michelle; his grandchildren Olivia (Melissa), Korrine (Brandon), Joshua, Crystal, Ciara, Trevor and Alyssa and great granddaughter Alexandria "Lexi".

Services will be on Monday June 17th at 11:00 am at Wilson & Kratzer Mortuary, Chapel of the Mission Bells, 13644 San Pablo Ave, San Pablo, CA followed by military honors at the St. Joseph's Cemetery at 2540 Church Lane, San Pablo, CA. A reception will follow at The Moose Lodge #550 at 4660 Appian Way, El Sobrante, CA.





