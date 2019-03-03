John Pagnini

Nov. 13, 1932 - Feb. 23, 2019

Orangevale, CA

Martinez has lost a Native Son due to complications from Alzheimer's. John was 86 years old at the time of his peaceful passing. Welcoming him home are his loving parents Nick and Tina (Chantri) Pagnini and his wife of 35 years, Martha Pagnini. He is survived by his three children, Suzanne Paula-Tibbits (Dave), Julie Pagnini, and Bradford Pagnini. He is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, including one on the way. He leaves behind a large extended Italian family and a group of longtime friends. He enjoyed golf, gardening, camping, and fishing. He was an avid fan of the S.F. 49ers, S.F. Giants, the Golden State Warriors, and his beloved Fighting Irish of Notre Dame. There will be no services as per his wishes. Donations in John's name can be made to the Hospice Care organization of your choice.





