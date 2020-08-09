John Patrick Mullane, Jr.
June 6, 1944 – August 5, 2020
Resident of Walnut Creek, CA
John Mullane, 76 left this world due to complications of multiple illnesses. He did not let those illnesses define him. He maintained a positive attitude and frequently quoted the mantra "Think Longevity".
John was proud to have been born and raised in San Francisco. His career spanned almost four decades in public service to the city he loved. He began his tenure with the City of San Francisco working as a Camp Counselor at Camp Mather in Yosemite. His first job would also lead him to find his wife of fifty years, Kathy who was visiting as a camper. He went on to have a storied career with the city with roles as the General Manager of the Water Department and retiring on a high note as the General Manager of Public Utilities Commission. He spent sixteen years in Catholic school attending Saint Cecilia's, Saint Ignatius and later USF. He then went on to earn two Master's degrees at night while working full time and raising a young family.
While John took great pride in his career, his true passion in life was his family. He was a devoted husband to Kathy. They had many adventures together, especially when they started travelling in their fifties. He was compassionate caretaker for her as she was diagnosed with Alzheimer's. He was a loving and encouraging father who was actively involved in his daughters lives until the end. As young girls, he coached their sports teams and when not coaching was an ardent cheerleader. He often planned fun activities to wineries, interesting restaurants and weekend getaways so his family could have quality time together. John was the absolute best Grandfather (Da) to his two grandsons, Ryan and Sean. They were the lights of his life. He took every opportunity possible to spend time with them. He never missed a sporting event of Sean's and was a fixture in the stands as Ryan competed in Special Olympics
.
John was a quiet man with a kind heart. He was a voracious reader and in his later years took up wood working. His daughters and friends have pieces of his work in their homes. These are now treasured remembrances. He loved to cook and entertain. Many wonderful memories were made around his dinner table. He is survived by his daughters Kelly Mullane Gagliardi (husband Michael), Jennifer Cooke (husband Scott), two grandsons Ryan and Sean Cooke and a sister Erin Sheeran. His wife Kathy preceded him in death in 2016. He is also survived by a wonderful circle of friends, many of these friendships dating back fifty years or more.
A Funeral Liturgy will be held outdoors on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 10:00 am at Christ the King Catholic Church, 199 Brandon Rd, Pleasant Hill, CA 94523.
In Lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Special Olympics
of Northern California (https://www.sonc.org/
