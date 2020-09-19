1/1
John Patrick Tully
1950 - 2020
October 9, 1950 - September 4, 2020
Resident of Oakland, CA
John Patrick Tully, Jr., 69, of Oakland CA, was born to eternal rest on September 4, 2020 at Highland Hospital in Oakland. Born to Earth on October 9, 1950 in Milwaukee, WI to John P. Sr. "Jack" & Mary (nee Witter) Tully.
During his time in Oakland, he was a parish member and active in the choir at St. Columba Catholic Church and was involved in social justice action groups.
He is survived by his children Sean Tully (wife Mikka) and Megan Tully, and his grandson, Javi. He is also survived by his siblings, Christine "Chris" (Doug) Rupnick, Michael "Mike" (Cheryl) Tully, and Anne Tully Becker. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, John P. Sr. "Jack" and Mary Tully.
Funeral services will be held at Church of the Gesu (1145 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53233) on 9/30/20 at 11:00am. Mass is limited to 50 people and masks are required. Private burial service for family will be at Saint Andrews Cemetery in Delavan, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations would be appreciated to the National Alliance on Mental Illness Greater Milwaukee.


Published in East Bay Times on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Church of the Gesu
