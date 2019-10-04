|
John Paul DeBene
July 15, 1947 - Sept 27, 2019
Resident of Antioch
John passed away last Friday after a brief illness. He went peacefully, surrounded by family.
Born in Stockton, CA to Nicholas DeBene and Jean Pennini, they moved to Antioch in the early 50's, where he lived the vast majority of his great life. After a Catholic upbringing and graduating Antioch High School in 1965, he went on to achieve much success as a self-employed business owner in the trucking and heavy equipment industries.
John had a larger-than-life presence to him. His passions included all things antique: cars, tractors, music, western films, family stories of the past, world and US history. He could be described as having been born behind his time, as he was always fascinated by history of decades preceding him. More than anything, he loved his family beyond measure - including a few loyal, blue merle Australian shepherds.
He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Lynn, daughter Talia, sons Josh (Michelle), Bobby (Sonomi), and Nicholas, three grandsons Jackson, Joseph, and Jacob, and granddaughter Mika, brothers Nick and Bob DeBene. We will forever love and miss our "Pop".
Friends and family are invited to Holy Cross Cemetery & Funeral Center at 2200 E 18th Street, Antioch on Monday, October 7th for a visitation at 10 am and funeral service at 11 am.
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 4, 2019