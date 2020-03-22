|
John Paul Suttich (Jack)
Oct. 29, 1931 - 3/11/2020
Resident Martinez
Jack passed away peacefully at home on March 11, surrounded by family. He was born in San Francisco, to Hazel Sweetman and Stuart Suttich. He and his younger sister Kathrine spent their early years there. He attended Sacred Heart High School where he was a good student and outstanding football player. He graduated from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo after interrupting his studies to join the Navy. He served four years during the Korean War. He married Betty Starry in 1951 and returned to Cal Poly. Upon graduation, he immediately began working with Pacific Telephone. He enjoyed a successful career of almost 30 years. He had three wonderful children, Suzi, Steve and Starry.
In 1973, Jack married Linda Hanks Najar and gained two wonderful "bonus" daughters, Laura and Vicki. He retired at age 50 as a District Manager and then worked intermittently as a telecommunications consultant in Alaska. He enjoyed that time greatly, meeting many good friends.
The family enjoyed countless happy gatherings near Cazadero in the the redwoods. He and Linda also had many adventures during their frequent travels around the world. Jack loved being on a destroyer in the Navy and he had several boats during his life. The last two were sailboats that he taught himself to sail.
Jack is survived by his loving wife Linda, children, Suzi Seitz (Phil), Steve Suttich (Sue), Starry Suttich, Vicki Conway (Alden), Harold Brown, husband of Laura Najar Brown (deceased). Grandchildren, Samantha (James), Stuart, Morgan (Christy), Caitlin, Will and Alyssa. Great-grandchildren, Ella, Logan, Nora and Cayden.
He is also survived by his sister Katherine Hess (Monte) and their children, Theresa, Jennifer, Mark, Greg and Scott. He leaves many dear cousins. Jack cherished family and friends. He was known for his stories, wit and supportive ways.
Due to the Corona Virus shelter in place requirement, a Memorial Mass will be held at a date to be determined. The immediate family will attend graveside services.
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 22, 2020