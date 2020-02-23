|
|
John Peeples
September 2, 1925 - January 22, 2020
San Jose, California
John Moffett Peeples, born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on September 2, 1925, age 94, died peacefully at home on January 22, 2020, in San Jose, California. The son of Helen L. Martin and Albert M. Peeples (deceased). After honorably serving in the Navy and provided the opportunity to attend Stevens Institute where he earned his Bachelor's Degree in Engineering, John decided to move to Southern California where he met his wife Mavis (Broadbent) and they enjoyed 69 years of a happy and blessed marriage raising four children. John was a quiet, patient man, devoted husband and a wonderful loving Dad. He had a joyful sense of humor and often shared it with others. John was a longtime member of the Presbyterian Church, U.S.A. He and Mavis met at the San Bernardino Presbyterian Church in a young adult group called The Caviteers. Many couples from the group were married and they periodically enjoyed reunions/retreats renewing their faith and friendships. John's life was full with annual family vacations, holiday get-togethers and church activities. The summers were for enjoying picnics and backyard BBQ's and lots of outdoor activities. John enjoyed being Boy Scout Troop Scoutmaster while his boys were young. John was a hard-working and reliable coworker. He retired as an Engineer from the State of California, Public Utilities Commission in San Francisco in 1988. He was a member of PEGC, The Professional Engineers Group of California Government. He also worked in Southern California at Aerojet during the 1950's and 1960's on their Rocket Space Program and also at Kaiser Steel. But as much as he enjoyed his career, he was ready to enjoy retirement with Mavis. Together they were fortunate to complete international and domestic travels during retirement years. John also enjoyed doing extensive family tree/genealogy research. He and Mavis also enjoyed many day trips and special weekend visits with their grandchildren. John was a member of St. Andrews Presbyterian Church (with Mavis) in Pleasant Hill for over 30 years. He spoke fondly of his parents, sister and his days of growing up in Philadelphia. His Dad worked for John Wanamaker and his department store in Philadelphia. John is also predeceased by his devoted son, David Alan Peeples (Kris) and his loving sister, Lorraine Smith and his brother, Albert M. Peeples, Jr, who died as a young child. John is survived by the love of his life, Mavis E. Peeples, his son James G. Peeples (Wendy), son, Donald E. Peeples; daughter, Pamela S. Salsgiver (Mark Coolidge), six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and three nieces and two nephews. John will be deeply missed by his family and friends. His life will be celebrated on March 7, 2020 at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church in Pleasant Hill, California at 2:30 p.m. Open Service with reception to follow at St. Andrews. John will be laid to rest at Sacramento Valley Veterans Cemetery, Dixon, California on March 6, 2020.
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 23, 2020