John Penna
April 6, 1922 - March 26, 2020
A native of Oakland, CA
Preceded in death by his beloved wife of 58 years, Irene Roggero Penna, Beloved father to Susan Penna-Falaschi, James J. Penna (Sharon) and Donna Penna Justice (Greg), Grandfather to Maria Falaschi, Joseph Falaschi and Nathaniel Justice. Brother in law to Elma and Don Dickson.
Private burial services.
A Celebration of Life Service and an extended obituary will be announced in the near future.
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 3, 2020