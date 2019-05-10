|
John Peter
Toth, M.D.
Pacheco, CA
On May 1st John Peter Toth, M.D. (88) passed peacefully from this life. He practiced medicine in Contra Costa for the past 50 years. He is survived by 5 children, 19 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
His wake will be held at 6 pm Wed., May 15 and the funeral service at 11 am on Thurs., May 16 both at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Pleasant Hill.
In lieu of flowers, we ask you pray for Dr. Toth and that this great land will always be one nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.
Published in East Bay Times on May 10, 2019