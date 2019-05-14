John Peter Toth, M.D.

Resident of Pacheco, California

Contra Costa lost one of her best diagnosticians and genteel local leaders May 1, 2019, when John Peter Toth, M.D. (88) passed away peacefully. Born in Wisconsin Dr. Toth was a two-time Wisconsin State Wrestling Champion, graduated 9th in his Marquette Medical School class while working two jobs, was married to the love of his life, Joan until her death in 2006, and was a Family Practice Doctor for over 50 years in Concord. He was a section leader of the The John Birch Society, and hosted such dignitaries in his home as then Governor Ronald Reagan, Congressman Larry McDonald, patriotic authors John McManus, Gary Allen, G. Edward Griffin and Allen Stang. Dr. Toth is recognized as one of the first integrative and environmental medicine physicians in the Bay Area. He authored a Primer on "SET – Serial-Dilution Endpoint Titration". He served his community as a Captain in the US Air Force, FAA Senior Airman Medical Examiner, Chief of Staff of Mt. Diablo Hospital, and was elected the Director of Mt. Diablo District Board. For the past 8 years and until his death he lived happily in the gentle loving care of his second Love, Charlene Carr. Dr. Toth was known for his humility, sensitivity, charitable nature, patience and intelligence. He is survived by his siblings Marie, Al and Jeanne, and children Mike, John R. Toth, D.O., Joe, Theresa and Mary. He has 19 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. His wake will be held Wednesday, May 15 at 6 PM and his funeral will be Thursday, May 16, at 11 AM, both at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Lafayette. In lieu of flowers, we ask for donations to Hospice organizations and a simple prayer for our father.





