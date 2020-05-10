John Peterson
1941 - 2020
John Peterson
October 5,1941 - May 2, 2020
Union City
John Roland Peterson
Age 78, died surrounded by his family on May 2, 2020 in his home in Union City, CA. after a courageous battle with stage 4 lung cancer.
John was born on October 5th 1941 in Washington DC to Sarah Frances and Roland Emanuel Peterson. John graduated from high school and joined the air force in 1959. He served as an honored charter member of the Vietnam Iron Dukes the 454th/320th bomb wing SAC during operations over Vietnam between 1965 and 1966 in Guam. After the air force John went to work for United Air Lines where he was a Jet Engine Mechanic for 35 years.
John is survived by his wife Judy Peterson of 57 years, John's sister Joan Elfelt (Joe Elfelt), 2 children Linda Kiener (Alex Kiener) and James Peterson (Mariana Pulido Peterson), and 3 grandchildren Jordan, Darian, and Jacob Kiener.
There will be no services at this time.


Published in East Bay Times on May 10, 2020.
