Wilson & Kratzer Mission Bells Chapel
13644 San Pablo Ave.
San Pablo, CA 94806
510-232-6552
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Wilson & Kratzer Mission Bells Chapel
13644 San Pablo Ave.
San Pablo, CA 94806
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Rose Catholic Church
Crockett, CA
John Phillip "Jack" Rose
1934 - 2019


1934 - 2019
John Phillip "Jack" Rose Obituary
John "Jack" Phillip Rose
Aug 6, 1934 - Aug 16, 2019
Crockett
John "Jack" Rose passed away peacefully on August 16, 2019, with his family at his side. Jack was born to John and Lucille Rose on August 6, 1934. He grew up in Rodeo and attended John Swett High School in Crockett where he met the love of his life, Lois.
Jack served his country for four years in the US Navy as a radioman on an LST. He then worked the majority of his years in the bread industry working for Blue Seal and Toscana/Colombo from which he retired.
He is survived by his wife of almost 61 years, Lois, sons Kenneth and Gary; six grandchildren, Stephanie (Jason) Davidson, Kyle Rose, Joseph (Becky) Rose, Nicole (Alika) Francisco, Jocelyn (Zachary) Doglietto and Jonelle Rose, eight great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and sister Beverly.
He enjoyed spending time with his family and many friends, traveling, tending his garden, playing with his dogs, and a good Manhattan. Jack's smile, gleaming eyes, humor and positivity will be truly missed.
A viewing will be held from 6:00 to 9:00 pm on Friday, August 23, at Wilson and Kratzer, 13644 San Pablo Ave, San Pablo. A mass will be held on Saturday, August 24, 10:00 am, at St. Rose Catholic Church in Crockett.


Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 21, 2019
