In Loving Memory
John R. Silva
Aug. 9, 1960 ~ July 17, 2013
Played soccer, baseball, wrestling in Pleasant Hill high school and Pole vaulting.. Became a general contractor, avid bow hunter and fisherman. Hard worker, great smile and liked by all that knew him.. Missed by siblings Deborah Giusti, Paul Silva, Karlai Pelizzari..Daughter's Jaime Cornell and Diana Kottke.. granddaughters (don't call me grandpa, call me Johnny), Grace and Kaylie..
You are missed every day!
With Love, Your Dad
Published in East Bay Times on July 17, 2019