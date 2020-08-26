John Richard Doyle
Resident of San Jose
On August 23, 2020, two weeks after retiring from his position as City Attorney of San Jose, John Richard Doyle, 65, known as Rick, lost a yearlong battle to cancer. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Beckie Barnier; and his two sons, Grafton Reyes Doyle (John Reyes Doyle) and Connor Doyle.
A native of San Francisco, he was the youngest of four sons of the late Dr. Francis and Eleanor Doyle. Rick graduated from Lincoln High School in 1972 before going on to earn his BA in History, Minor in Economics from Chico State in 1976. In 1979, Rick was admitted to the California State Bar, after receiving his law degree from the University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law. For ten years, he specialized in municipal finance and business litigation with the Law Firm of Jensen and Doyle. In 1989, he began working with the City of San Jose as a Senior Deputy Attorney and was later promoted to Chief Deputy Attorney in 1992. He left for five years to work as City Attorney of Concord, but returned to San Jose in 2000. During his twenty-year tenure with the City, he advised three different mayors, 38 council members and six city managers.
Rick loved the law and prided himself on being a public servant. He valued collaboration and was a skilled negotiator. Rick was generous with his time and talent, and was considered to be a mentor to many attorneys and City staff.
An avid golfer, Rick played countless rounds with his brothers and sons-many at the Olympic Club where he was a member for over 50 years. A regular at the gym, Rick was very physically active. He ran over fifteen marathons and quietly practiced yoga.
Rick was a devoted father, husband, son, brother, and uncle. Rick enjoyed cheering on his sons in their endeavors and never hesitated to travel to visit them. He was a generous host, a prudent advisor, and enjoyed making all feel comfortable and seen. Rick will be remembered as an example of leadership, commitment, and grace.
A Memorial Service will be held Friday, August 28th for the family with virtual access by ZOOM for the public. For ZOOM link, please visit www.rickdoyle.org
. In lieu of flowers, please see memorial site for donation link. View the online memorial for John Richard Doyle
Wiew the online news story about Rick's passing at this linkt