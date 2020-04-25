|
|
John Richard Gerber
Aug. 21, 1930 - Apr. 14, 2020
Resident of Concord
Richard (Dick) died peacefully at his home in Concord on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at the age of 89. Dick grew up in Kansas City, Kansas, graduated from Argentine High School, and earned a mechanical engineering degree from Kansas University. He started his career at Ohio Edison and retired from Pacific Gas and Electric Company. He enjoyed playing the piano, traveling, and spending time with his family and friends. Dick is survived by Darlyn, his cherished wife of 60 years. He was the loving father of children Dara Sticksel, Dina Kozak, and John Gerber; proud grandfather of Lauren and Justin Sticksel, and Stephanie Lambert; adoring great-grandfather of Madison, Brayden, and Emberly Larson, and Jameson Lambert; and beloved brother of Dorothy Wilson. The immediate family will gather for an intimate memorial service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice East Bay, 3470 Buskirk Avenue, Pleasant Hill, CA 94523.
View the online memorial for John Richard Gerber
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 25, 2020