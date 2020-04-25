|
John Robert Gibb
March 10, 1933 - April 2, 2020
John Robert Gibb, 87, 'slipped the surely bonds of Earth…and touched the face of God', peacefully at home after a long and brave battle with cancer, with Bethi his loving wife & partner of twenty years by his side. J.R. was born in New Jersey to Mae and William Gibb. He learned to play the trumpet at 5 years old. The family moved to Miami in 1944 and bought the "Bobbie Anne" a 42' Hatteras deep sea charter yacht, he helped his father and first mate Dee, charter to Hemingway, Sinatra and Hollywood royalty with trips to Gulfstream, Cuba, Bahamas and production of the film "On an Island with You".
During his school years J.R. improved his mechanical skills, repairing boat engines, hulls and building hot rods, racing for pinks. He and Burton Craig each delivered 400 newspapers daily for the Miami Herald and learned to run and maintain the presses.
In school he was first trumpet with marching bands and orchestras with solo performances. He was mentored by celebrated Band Leader, Al Wright. He graduated from Miami High School and was awarded a music scholarship to the University of Florida. He played with a Cuban band on Sunday afternoons. Served as Navy Musical Seaman, MUSN, with Admiral Cavanagh's Flag Division 1955 -1957 on the Missouri, Wisconsin, Iowa and served in the Navy Reserves.
At 12 years old J.R. began his aviation career with Chaulk's Flying Service fueling Grumman twin engine sea planes from a rowboat and flying navigator's right seat with Mr. Chaulk from Watson Island to the Bahamas. Mr. Rice taught John and his son Butch to fly in his Cessna 182. Both achieved the pilot's license at 16 and commercial ticket at 18.
In 1963 he was transferred with Don Ralls by the Miami Herald to be Contra Costa Times Machinist/Mechanic in Walnut Creek, moving with his former wife Marian and 2 children, repairing printing presses and maintaining the fleet of cars and trucks and chauffer for Dean Lesher. From 1965 to 1976 he was a sports reporter for the Contra Costa Times covering the SCCA Contra Costa Grand Prix and the Reno Air Races. He was Transportation Dept. Manager for Contra Costa Times-Lesher Communications. He retired in 1998. Having run the Club Rodeo in Livermore he sold it in 1974.
J.R. had a love for speed and raced stock cars at Daytona Beach. On Miami Biscayne Bay he raced Chris Craft boats and later flat bottom boats on the Salton Sea. In San Francisco Bay he raced his Express 37' "First Class" in numerous Big Boat regattas with Chris Corlette as helmsman. He had a passion for cars and car shows and restored many.
In 1968 his GI Bill paid for the Commercial Pilot and Instructor course at San Mateo College and Contra Costa Aviation. He was a pilot for Eastern Airlines, Pacific States Aviation and Butler Aviation flying Gulf Stream charter flights out of SFO until 2001.
In 1968 he partnered with Wes Stetson and Jack Woodmansee to purchase a Mooney M20F airplane. Enjoying 50 years of flying out of Buchannan Field, working on aircraft and being a part of the airport life and aviation. He was a member of Professional Race Pilots Association, Valley Pilots Flying club, EAA, Experimental Aircraft Association and AOPA, Aircraft Owners and Pilot Association, and M.D.P.A. Mt Diablo Pilots Association. He introduced aviation to many children volunteering through the EAA Young Eagles flight program at Buchanan Field in his four place Mooney.
Volunteering since 2006, J.R. and Bethi, with their beloved Therapy Pets, Bumi and Poppy, brought joy and comfort through the healing human and animal connection, to people at hospitals and assisted living venues. Poppy was devoted to J.R. in his last years.
He is survived by his loving wife Bethi Carver Gibb; His son Jon, (Tomi) grandsons Jon; Sean, great grandson, Shilo; his daughter Sherry (Greg); grandson Robbie (Kristen) and great granddaughters Thalia and Adia. Grandson Dillon and granddaughter Connie Mae.
Memorial services and military burial are pending at the Dixon National Cemetery; the Eight Bells ceremony will be held at San Joaquin Yacht Club. The Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award to be presented posthumously at the Buchanan Field Clubhouse.
Memorial gifts may be made to EAA393 Young Eagles Program, Meals on Wheels, Ocean Conservancy and TherapyPets.org.
We are posting this near the 50th anniversary of Earth Day in honor of J.R.'s passion for Clean Water, Clean Air, Clean Ocean and Clean Earth. With the ever present need to process the recycle plastic and other materials.
Published in East Bay Times from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020