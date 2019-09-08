|
John "Jack" Robert Morton III
June 5, 1929 ~ August 25, 2019
Resident of Lakeport, California
Jack Morton was born to John R. Morton Jr. and Beulah June Sweetman Morton in Palestine, TX. He was brother to Charles William Morton (deceased) and Thomas Richard Morton; father to Margaret Ann Morton Bell (Milton) and John William Morton; and grandfather to 4 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife, Mary Lou Lehr Morton.
Jack spent his childhood in Texas, Mississippi and Alabama. He graduated from University of Alabama with a B.S. Chemistry. His first career job was at the Hanford G.E. plant in Washington where he met and later married Mary Lou. A few years later they moved with baby, Margaret, to Maryland where he served two years of Army active duty at Aberdeen Proving Ground. Son, John, was born at the local Army hospital. He completed an additional 18 years of service in the Army Reserve at the Presidio in San Francisco, retiring with the rank of Major.
Subsequent to active duty, Jack enrolled at U.C. Berkeley, earning his Ph.D. in Nuclear Chemistry, all while supporting a wife and two little children. He started work at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (then Lawrence Radiation Laboratory) in 1958, retiring in 1991. He served in many capacities, ending his career as a Project Physicist, having worked on many nuclear tests at both the Nevada Test Site and Amchitka, AK. Jack and Mary Lou lived in Lakeport, CA after retirement.
Jack helped with Boy Scouts, was the Commodore of the yacht club at Lakeport, CA, liked to read, listen to music, camp, backpack, sail, travel and keep up with current events. He built and re-built computers and liked to tinker on anything around the house.
Most of all, he loved his family and his dogs. He will be missed…
A celebration of life will take place Sunday, October 6 at 1pm at his daughter's home, 6479 Danika Ct., Paradise, CA. Donations can be made to the in his name.
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 8, 2019