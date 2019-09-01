|
|
John Rufus Plumos Sr.
December 31, 1946 - August 21, 2019
Resident of Pittsburg
John Rufus Plumos Sr., 72, passed away on August 21, 2019. He was born and raised in Martinez. He joins his parents George and Florence Alma Plumos and his eldest daughter Denise at the heavenly gates. He leaves behind his two brothers and sister Vera and daughter Deanna(Erik), his former wife Rose, their children Amber(Andy) and John Plumos II, and his step children, Nick (Anne) and Tina (Chris), along with 12 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, his nieces and nephews and loving bird Charley.
In the 60's John worked for Concord Naval Weapons Station as an Explosive Ordinance worker disarming bombs and later became a bunker supervisor. In 1970 John joined the Teamsters Union Local 315. He was a truck driver for the Union, notably for Diamond International and Safeway, and later became a Business Agent. He was passionate about representing and fighting for the members and their contracts. John was a sports fan and he loved the Raiders. His hobbies included taking care of his yard, wood working, golfing and playing softball. He was a coach for many years and influenced people through his rough and tough style. It was just his style to play hard, work hard and never give up. He lived the life that he wanted and marched to the beat of his own drum and if you ask him, he will always say, "I am the author of my book!" Family and friends are invited to a Memorial Celebration at the Teamsters Union, 2727 Alhambra Ave., Martinez, on Saturday, September 14th at 1:00pm. At 2:00pm the Memorial will begin. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are preferred to East County Little League, P.O. Box 701, Oakley, CA 94561.
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 1, 2019