John S. Begovich
Dec. 13, 1922 ~ June 7, 2019
Resident of Pleasant Hill
Passed away June 7 at his home of 50 years in Pleasant Hill. John completed his Machinist Apprenticeship at Mare Island Naval Shipyard and served in the Army in WWII. He worked at the Lawrence Berkeley Lab and the Cyclotron in 1981 and the Livermore Lab. Predeceased by his wife, Geraldine, in 2002 and his son, Paul, in 2013. Survived by his daughter, Renee Pelusi.
Published in East Bay Times on June 16, 2019