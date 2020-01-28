|
John S. Georgiou
May 13, 1927 - January 25, 2020
Resident of San Leandro
John S. Georgiou, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, peacefully left this earth after a full and productive life. He was a warm, generous, humble, and loving man who enjoyed the company of people and was passionate about his Greek Orthodox Church, family, and friends.
John was born in Oakland, California to the late Stavros and Maria (Plaka) Georgiou, immigrants from Roumeli, Greece. He was the second of three sons, and was predeceased by his brothers, Theodore and Christopher. The family relocated to Roumeli briefly but returned to Oakland before the advent of World War II, where John graduated from Oakland High School. He served in the U. S. Navy and then earned his business degree from Armstrong College. John initially started working in retail, and was a regional manager for Montgomery Wards and then Smith's, before venturing into business with Shell Oil Company. His integrity and business acumen were legendary. After retiring from Shell, he pursued his interests in real estate. He enjoyed discussing finances and real estate matters with his friends, and was an informal advisor for many of them.
In 1953, John met the lovely Patricia Demetrakopulos; after a brief courtship, they married on June 20, 1954. Together, they spent more than 65 years together. They enjoyed traveling, not only visiting Europe, Bermuda, and Hawaii, but also making traditional family vacations to Tahoe and Yosemite. John's adventurous spirit also had him solo-flying Cessna 150 planes in the 1970's, though he never did take Pat or any of the children in the air with him at the helm.
John quietly but consistently contributed to the expansion of the Greek Orthodox community in Oakland. From altar boy to Parish Council member, he demonstrated a lifelong commitment to Church life. Though he remained in the pew rather than in the Choir loft, John could be heard proudly singing the Church hymns during Liturgies. He could be found at the Church office on Mondays, assisting with the finances, and on Tuesdays, preparing meals for the needy. His last hours on this earth were spent listening to Orthodox music and prayers.
Next to Church, John's greatest loves were his family. He was a loyal and devoted husband to Pat. He was a fierce champion for his children, Nancy, Diane, and Stephen. He welcomed his sons-in-law, David Chilimidos and James Mousalimas, and his daughter-in-law, Estela (Franco) Georgiou. Most of all, he adored his nine grandchildren: Anastasia, Alexandria, and Stephen Chilimidos; Ariane, Gianna, and Paris Mousalimas; and Stephen Jr., John, and Mia Georgiou. He enthusiastically embraced his future grandson-in-law, Justin Joseph, and was looking forward to Ariane and Justin's wedding later this year.
John was a calm and steady presence who touched the lives of many. Trisagion services will be held on Thursday, January 30 at 7:00 pm. Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 31 at 11:00 am. Both services will be at Ascension Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 4700 Lincoln Avenue, Oakland, California. Interment Mt. View Cemetery, Oakland. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Ascension Greek Orthodox Cathedral General Fund. For further information please call, Harry Greer, Funeral Director (FDR-745).
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 28, 2020