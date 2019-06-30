John Shepard Tucker

San Pablo

John passed away peacefully early on May 29, 2019. He was 89 years old.

Born in San Francisco, he lived almost his entire life in the bay area. He attended Menlo School and Pomona College before enlisting in the Navy during the Korean War, serving on a victory ship in the Pacific and later stationed on Guam.

On his return he earned his PhD at Stanford in Marine Biology and then became a professor of Marine Biology at University of Pacific and Raymond College in Stockton. He later owned and ran a chandlery in Berkeley known as The Boaters Friend.

John loved wooden boats, sailing, reading and exploring the intersection of science, ecology and religion.

He is dearly missed by his wife, Anne Greenwood, son Shepard Tucker (Lyndi), daughter Julia Tucker, two grandchildren, four great grandchildren, two nephews, and their children. Anne's children, Aaron and Rachel Lewis and their families, also mourn. He was a long-time member of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Berkeley. A memorial service will be held there on July 13th at 2PM, 1 Lawson Road, Kensington, California. Donations in his memory may be made to the church, or to the Union of Concerned Scientists, www.ucsusa.org/memorial.





