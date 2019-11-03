East Bay Times Obituaries
Berge-Pappas-Smith Chapel of the Angels
40842 Fremont Blvd.
Fremont, CA 94538
Service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
6:30 PM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
St Edwards Catholic Church
John Simaria Silva


1927 - 2019
John Simaria Silva
Sept. 8, 1927 - Oct. 31, 2019
Resident of Newark
John Simaria Silva entered peacefully into rest on October 31st, 2019 at the age of 92. A Newark resident since 1967, he was born in New Bedford, Mass on September 8, 1927. John's wife Hilda entered peacefully into rest on March 12, 2009. John was employed by Stanford University for 17 years and was a member of various organizations. John is survived by his cousins, Tony and Teresa Goulart, Rain Goulart, Marc Goulart, Numerous other cousins in California and New Bedford, Mass.
Services will be held at Berge Pappas Smith Chapel of the Angels on Thursday, November 7th at 6:30 PM. A funeral mass will be at St Edwards Catholic Church on Friday, November 8th at 10:30 AM.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Nicole Marie Goulart Scholarship fund c/o Luso American Financial, 7080 Donlon Way, Dublin, CA 94568 or PFSA Council #16, 6430 Thornton Ave., Newark, CA 94560, in memory of Andrew P. Borba.


Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 3, 2019
