John Staudt
Feb. 26, 1951-Jan.16, 2020
Pleasant Hill
John Winthrop Staudt, of Pleasant Hill, passed away on January 16 in Puerto Escondido, Oaxaca, Mexico. John was born February 26th, 1951 in Oakland California and was the third of seven children born to Margaret and Elbridge Staudt. John grew up with his six siblings in Walnut Creek, California and graduated from Las Lomas High School in 1969. He went to work for the City of San Francisco, and subsequently became a San Francisco firefighter. In 1990 he had a daughter, Sydney, whom he loved and adored.
John had a quiet but strong presence and performed his duties with competence. He was loved and respected by his fire department family. After over 30 years with the fire department, John retired and began to spend part of each year in Mexico. There he became part of a community of people consisting of locals and annual return visitors from around the world. He had many friends in Mexico and it became like a second home to him.
John was an intelligent, gentle and generous soul and wouldn't hesitate to help people out if they needed it. He could keep a level head and was consequently trusted by his friends and those working around him. He was a San Francisco Giants fan, and liked to play golf with his brother, Rick. John loved music and would listen to a wide array of genres. John was an important member of his family and his presence is, and will forever, be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. He is survived by his daughter, Sydney, of Pleasant Hill, CA; siblings Virginia Faber of Hastings, New York; Martha Ring of New York City; Rick Staudt of Walnut Creek, CA; Katherine Staudt of Moraga, CA; and Robert Staudt of Aptos, CA.
In remembrance of John, friends and family are invited to attend a Celebration of Life on Sunday, April 19th at 11:00am at Heather Farms Community Center in the Lakeside Room, 301 N. San Carlos Drive Walnut Creek, CA.
