John Stephen Zanussi
March 29, 1947 - May 24, 2020
Concord, CA
John Stephen Zanussi was born on March 29, 1947 to parents Edward John Zanussi and Iole Quilici Zanussi. He died on May 24, 2020 after a lengthy illness.
He was a graduate of Salesian High School in Richmond, California, and California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo. He enjoyed a long and successful career as a mechanical engineer being particularly proud of the restoration work that he oversaw in Avila Beach, California. He enjoyed travelling, cooking, and being with family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Barbara King Zanussi, his sister, Barbara Zanussi Madden, two nephews, Bradley Burton, and Mark Burton.
He is survived by his children, Gina Zanussi and Stefan Zanussi, his sister, Patricia Zanussi Burton, nieces Pamela Madden and Deborah Burton Kohler, and several cousins.
A private burial will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery in Richmond on June 6th with a memorial service to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Catholic Charities 751 Palm Street, San Luis Obispo, California 93401 or Vitas Hospice Services online at www.vitascommunityconnection.org.
View the online memorial for John Stephen Zanussi
March 29, 1947 - May 24, 2020
Concord, CA
John Stephen Zanussi was born on March 29, 1947 to parents Edward John Zanussi and Iole Quilici Zanussi. He died on May 24, 2020 after a lengthy illness.
He was a graduate of Salesian High School in Richmond, California, and California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo. He enjoyed a long and successful career as a mechanical engineer being particularly proud of the restoration work that he oversaw in Avila Beach, California. He enjoyed travelling, cooking, and being with family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Barbara King Zanussi, his sister, Barbara Zanussi Madden, two nephews, Bradley Burton, and Mark Burton.
He is survived by his children, Gina Zanussi and Stefan Zanussi, his sister, Patricia Zanussi Burton, nieces Pamela Madden and Deborah Burton Kohler, and several cousins.
A private burial will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery in Richmond on June 6th with a memorial service to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Catholic Charities 751 Palm Street, San Luis Obispo, California 93401 or Vitas Hospice Services online at www.vitascommunityconnection.org.
View the online memorial for John Stephen Zanussi
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on May 30, 2020.