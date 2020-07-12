John Stern
May 16, 1942 - July 8, 2020
Resident of Waldport, Oregon
John Christian Stern, a former Livermore resident, passed away Wednesday, July 8, at Good Samaritan Hospital in Corvallis. He was 78.
Born May 16, 1942 in Lancaster, PA, he graduated from Penn State and the University of Maryland and served with the U.S. Air Force in Taiwan and Japan. He subsequently worked in the space division at Lockheed Martin. His family used to tease him about being the Rocket Scientist. Intelligent and logical, the kind of guy who did crossword puzzles in ink, he was dubbed The Professor by his wife Patricia.
Over the years, John and Patricia lived in Maryland and California, retiring to Waldport on the Oregon coast in 2007. He was a member of the choir at Atonement Lutheran Church in Newport and also sang bass with the Coastalaires barbershop chorus. He volunteered at Food Share in Livermore, California and Waldport. His wife says he was a "good Christian man like his dad, whose name was Christian Stern.
He is survived by his wife Patricia, daughter Wendy Grant and her husband Sean, sons Lee McGuire and his wife Jessica, and Jared Stern and his wife Cheryl, grandsons Damon, Devin and Curtis Grant, Michael and Jaxson McGuire, and granddaughters Marissa and Raegan McGuire.
Arrangements are being handled by Bateman Funeral Home. No services are planned. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to the National Kidney Foundation
(www.kidney.org
) and Samaritan Evergreen Hospice (https://www.samhealth.org/find-a-location/s/samaritan-evergreen-hospice-1397
