John (Jack) T. HealeyNov. 9, 1936 - Sept. 11, 2020Resident of BrentwoodJohn ("Jack") Thomas Healey, age 83, of Brentwood, California, died peacefully at home on September 11, 2020. Jack was born November 9, 1936, to Josephine (Slobodnik) and John Thomas Healey in Omaha, Nebraska. He married Connie Voellinger at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Waterloo, IA on June 14, 1958. He taught high school and college chemistry, with most of his career spent at Chabot College in Hayward, Las Positas College in Livermore, and Solano Community College in Fairfield. Jack is preceded in death by his parents, John and Josephine Healey and his brother James. He is survived by his wife Connie, children Brian Healey, Michael Healey, and Susan (Craig) Taylor, grandson Patrick Taylor (Kimberly Bauer), great granddaughter, Kimberly Taylor, sister Mary Ann (Carlos) Healey-Pianelli, brother-in law Richard Voellinger, and many beloved nieces and nephews. A funeral mass and committal service will be held at 1:30 PM, on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Holy Cross Cemetery and Funeral Center, 2200 E 18th St, Antioch, California, 94509. Due to the pandemic, there will be no wake. The mass will be held at the outdoor chapel and limited to 100 people. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church.