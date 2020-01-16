|
John "Jack" T. Kestner
Former resident of Concord
Jack T. Kestner, former mechanical draftsman for Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL), died on January 9, 2020. He was 93.
Jack was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in 1926, to Earl & Irene Kestner. His family moved to Pittsburg, CA in 1935. He worked at the family business, Kestner's Carpets and Hardwoods/Kestner's Flooring, the U.S. Steel Mill, the Bechtel Corp. and LLNL. In 1951, he married Geneva Criner and they made their home in Concord where they raised two sons.
Jack loved spending time with his sons and grandsons in the great outdoors, took several hunting trips to Colorado and Canada. He was active with his sons in Indian Y Guides, and youth baseball programs. He and his wife traveled to Hawaii and Mexico. Jack was a prior officer of the Concord Jaycees and the Walnut Creek Mount Diablo Lions Club.
Jack is survived by his sons Rich (Marcia) Kestner and Russ Kestner of Placerville, CA; two grandsons; five great-grandchildren and three-generations of nieces and nephews. He was predeceased in death by his wife, parents & in-laws, his and his wife's siblings and their spouses, a nephew and great-niece.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Concord, and a gathering will follow in Pleasant Hill. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Walnut Creek Mount Diablo Lions or the California Waterfowl Association. Arrangements by Green Valley Mortuary in Cameron Park, CA.
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 16, 2020