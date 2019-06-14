John T. "Jack" Noonan Jr.

Resident of Livermore, California

John T. Noonan Jr. (Jack) age 84 peacefully passed away early in the morning on April 17, 2019. Jack was born May 26, 1934 to John T. Noonan Sr. and Audrey M. Noonan in Cherokee, Iowa. The Noonan family moved to Livermore, Ca. in 1938 when Livermore's population was under 2,900. Jack spent one year at Livermore High school and graduated from Hayward High School in 1952. He enlisted into the U.S. Air Force after high school where he spent 4 years working on flight simulators giving him an education in electronics. Jack then accepted a position with the Livermore Lab in 1957 where he worked until his retirement in 1996. Jack was one of few technicians to work on the first computers when they were in their infancy, contributing to the advancement of the computer industry, starting with the UNIVAC and then the LARC. In the mid 1960's Jack was awarded a Fellowship through the Lab giving him the opportunity to complete his education at San Jose State College where he received a Bachelor of Science and Masters Degree in Electrical Engineering. He graduated Tau Beta Pi. Jack worked for 5 years at Hewlett Packard where he was Project Manager for the HP 3000 computer. The HP 3000 was one of the first computers to contract time sharing needs to numerous companies. After retiring from the Livermore Lab Jack worked for 2 colleges in the Bay Area where he taught basic and advanced electronics and advanced mathematics.

Jack was a strong athlete and excelled at baseball graduating from high school "All County" centerfielder. He played baseball while with the U.S. Air Force competing against major colleges like the University of Arizona, USC, UCLA, and others. He was contacted by a major league scout, but family came first and he chose not to follow up with the scout. Jack was an excellent snow skier and enjoyed skiing with family at most ski areas in California. He loved deep powder and skiing through the trees. He also enjoyed golf and tennis. One of his favorite pastimes was to watch the San Francisco Giants with the love of his life and wife, Colleen Noonan. Jack and Colleen enjoyed vacationing with daughter, Sandra and Buddy Rogers and grandchildren, Amanda and Jonathan. He also enjoyed watching classic movies with his wife, Colleen, and granddaughter, Amanda. New Year's Eve was always a big event to be spent dancing with Colleen along with best friends, Rick and Shirley Johnson.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents John T. Noonan Sr. and Audrey M. Noonan. He is survived by his lovely wife of 56 years, Colleen B. Noonan, sister; Ann Meiers (Tom), brother; Michael Noonan, son; David Noonan, daughters; Sandra Noonan Rogers (Buddy), Debbie Jermyn, nieces; Melanie Compton, Carolyn Noonan (Matt), nephew; Craig Lemos (Deena), grandchildren; Amanda and Jonathan Rogers, Heather and Thomas Jermyn.

A special and sincere thank you to his health care providers for going above and beyond with his care; Eric, Nichole, Jennifer, Christina, Stephanie, and Krystie.

At Jack's request there will be no services.





View the online memorial for John T. "Jack" Noonan Jr. Published in East Bay Times on June 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary