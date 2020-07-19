1/1
John V. "Jack" Rogers
1930 - 2020
June 8, 1930 - June 17, 2020
Resident of Brentwood, CA
Jack was a scientist, musician, aviator, husband, father, and good friend. He was the son of Culver C. Rogers and Enez Belluomini Rogers Sham, and grew up in Sacramento, CA. During his late teen years he played trumpet in some of the area's big bands. He earned a degree in Physics at UC Berkeley and worked for several scientific companies, first as employee and later as consultant during his 43-year career.
In music he was active as a singer, trumpet or piano player, and arranger of music for groups ranging from two hands to symphony orchestras and choruses. He loved flying too, using his airplane for business and pleasure travel, and was a part-time flight instructor for several years.
Jack is survived by his wife of 36 years, Martha ("Marti"), children Patricia Rogers Fisher (Chuck), David Rogers, and Chris Rogers (Jill), former wife Marjorie Rogers, step children Michael Graham (Eve) and Sherie Graham Rogers (Craig), three grandchildren, four step grandchildren, and two step great-grandsons. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Beverley Rogers Lindfeldt of Sacramento.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date when the current virus pandemic subsides. Gifts in Jack's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or a worthy science or music program.


View the online memorial for John V. "Jack" Rogers

Published in East Bay Times on Jul. 19, 2020.
