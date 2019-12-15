|
John W. Sands
October 1, 1930 - November 30, 2019
Resident of Hayward
John Woodbury Sands passed away on Saturday. He lived a long life full of generous service to his community and a passion for improving the lives of others.
John was born in Staten Island, NY and spent his early years in New Jersey. He graduated from Williston Academy in East Hampton, MA in 1950. After serving in the U.S. Marines, John earned a teaching credential from San Francisco State College, and began a 28-year career as a high school math teacher in Castro Valley, CA. A resident of Hayward since 1958, he was devoted to his community, serving as a member of the Human Relations and Human Services Commissions, as president of Hayward Neighborhood Alert and as site coordinator of Kids' Breakfast Club at Longwood School. His service was recognized with awards from the City of Hayward, the Hayward Lions Club and the Hayward Area Democratic Club.
John is survived by his loving wife of sixty-six years, Marion; devoted children Amy Barakos (Dimitri) of Dripping Springs, TX, Peter Sands of Hayward, and Tim Sands (Laura) of Blacksburg, VA; grandchildren Jessica Barakos of Las Vegas, NV, Alex Barakos of Oakland, Amanda Schwab (Zack) of Chicago, IL, Kenneth "K.C." Sands (Anna) of Chicago, IL, Kathryn Sands of Chicago, IL, and Haley Sands of Washington, D.C.; and great grandson, Owen Schwab of Chicago, IL.
Friends and family are invited to a memorial on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 from 3-5 PM at Sorensen Chapel, 1140 B Street in Hayward.
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 15, 2019