John "Jack" Wessman
February 5, 1929 ~ Nobember 7, 2019
Resident of Clayton
Jack Barrett Wessman-inventor, entrepreneur, teacher, business man, family man and so much more-passed away November 7th, 2019 at his home in Clayton, California.
Raised in Pinole, California as a member of the Methodist church, Jack graduated Mare Island College as a master machinist. After graduation he employed with Jacuzzi for several years. In 1950 Jack married his childhood sweetheart Carolyn Hesterley. The two newlyweds began their own business, Blue Star Supply, in Pinole selling homemade cleaning products and supplies to local restaurants and businesses. Jack's knack for sales and quality products quickly lead to the couple's success and their first home, purchased in Concord, California.
In the decades to follow; while raising four children of their own, Jack and Carolyn took up SCUBA diving-a widely unexplored frontier at the time-opening their own SCUBA diving shop and school where they crafted one-of-a-kind wet suits and specialty equipment. During this time, Jack founded the Diablo Divers and Jr. Diablo Divers clubs.
Together, students and friends gathered for weekend adventures on the rolling waters and created many lasting memories. In his later years Jack would regale his
grandchildren and loved ones with tales from his SCUBA days. These stories were often accompanied with visual aids, great big grins and half century old posters advertising his inventions. During Jack's SCUBA years, when he wasn't inventing, designing or teaching, he occasionally traveled abroad to pursue his passion for underwater photography. Using his patented-and among the first of its kind-underwater camera, Jack embarked to elucidate the marine world for those who had yet to observe its wonders. As time passed, Jack and his wife Carolyn moved their attentions from the open seas to that of a more terrestrial nature, real estate. It was here that Jack found his passion for people most realized and what lead to his personal ranch and dream home built upon Mt. Diablo. Known far and wide, Jack and his family annually hosted "Jack's Jamboree" where the guest list was often several hundred strong. Jack was never more alive than during these times, bringing people together. In his last years, Jack's unrivaled work ethic ebbed and his vigilance softened yielding insight into the gentler side of his stalwart nature. To the very end Jack's zest for life did not waver.
His contagious grin and witty remarks ever pouring forth to both delight and befuddle.
Jack is survived by his loving wife and girl-next-door, Carolyn Faye Wessman; his sidekick and grandson Barrett Allen Clark; their daughter Julie Wessman-Carroll; grandchildren Tonya Jayne Wessman, Taylor James Wessman, Chelsea Wessman-Talosig, Peter Wessman; great-grandchildren Isadora Talosig and Gavin Talosig. Jack was preceded in death by three of his children; Jayne Carol Wessman, John Martin Wessman and Jill Alisa Clark.
A pillar of the community, a stalwart friend and the bedrock of his family. Jack's memory is forever kindled in the glowing embers of our hearts.
His family's heartfelt gratitude goes out to: Renae Reynolds, Donna Johnson, Vicki Musante and all who lent their time and loving care. Friends and family are invited to join us as we celebrate Jack's life on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 1:00pm at Oakmont Memorial Park, 2099 Reliez Rd. Lafayette, CA 94549.
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 17, 2019