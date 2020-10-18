John William "Bill" GodfreySept. 27, 1947 - Oct. 9, 2020Resident of Newark, CABill was born on September 27, 1947, the second oldest of four children. He grew up in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, graduated from Gannon College, PA and moved to the Bay Area where he met his wife, Olive. Bill had a long career in Silicon Valley and when he retired he devoted his time to family, friends and became more active in his local community. He volunteered at Schilling Elementary School helping to tutor students and at St. Vincent De Paul and Viola Blythe helping feed those less fortunate. Bill was actively involved in his city, could be regularly found walking along the lake with his dog or on the golf course with his good friends. He enjoyed hours walking many of the trails the Bay Area has to offer. He is survived by his wife Olive, son Sean, and siblings Bob, Dick, and Eileen.