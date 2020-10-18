1/1
John William "Bill" Godfrey
1947 - 2020
Sept. 27, 1947 - Oct. 9, 2020
Resident of Newark, CA
Bill was born on September 27, 1947, the second oldest of four children. He grew up in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, graduated from Gannon College, PA and moved to the Bay Area where he met his wife, Olive. Bill had a long career in Silicon Valley and when he retired he devoted his time to family, friends and became more active in his local community. He volunteered at Schilling Elementary School helping to tutor students and at St. Vincent De Paul and Viola Blythe helping feed those less fortunate. Bill was actively involved in his city, could be regularly found walking along the lake with his dog or on the golf course with his good friends. He enjoyed hours walking many of the trails the Bay Area has to offer. He is survived by his wife Olive, son Sean, and siblings Bob, Dick, and Eileen.


Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
October 14, 2020
I knew Bill at Gannon College , TKE fraternity , he was always a gentleman and well liked and respected by his fellow Fraters. It is certainly sad to hear of his passing. Our fraternity was made up of special men with integrity and he exemplified that characteristic. Rest in peace Frater Bill.
Edward Brennan
Friend
