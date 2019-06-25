John William Henry

August 8, 1952 -May 29, 2019

Clayton

John William Henry, 66 yrs. old, passed away May 29, 2019 at Kaiser Walnut Creek, due to complications from lung cancer. His family was at his side.

John was born in Redding, Ca. to Chuck and Esther Henry.

After a 20 year career as an engineer with PG&E, John formed a successful company, Norcal Appliance Repair which he owned for many years. After closing the business, he accepted teaching positions at both LMC and DVC. He was a much respected and loved professor.

John was a man of deep faith in God and served at his church and in his community selflessly.

John is survived by his wife of 43 years, Marcia; son Joshua, daughter Mandi, siblings; Janice Sullivan, Joyce Owens, Esther Hall, Raymond McDowell and Chris Bonny. He is also survived by his father-in-law Dick Bascom, mother-in-law Jeanne Spain and sister-in-law Darcia Biliske. He was dearly loved and will be missed by many extended family members.

A celebration of John's life will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 3-6 p.m. at Fair Oaks Church, 1925 Risdon Rd. Concord 94518.

To contribute to the John Henry Memorial Scholarship Fund online go to: https://donatenow.networkforgood.org//donatetoDVC, designate in the pull down menu: In honor(memory) of John Henry. To donate by mail, send your check to: DVC Foundation, 321 Golf Club Rd., Pleasant Hill, Ca. 94523. On the memo line, please designate John Henry Memorial Scholarship.





