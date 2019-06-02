|
|
Johniee Lee Smith
October 7,1947 - Mat 24, 2019
San Lorenzo
Johniee Lee Smith
On May 24th he passed away at San Leandro Hospital. Born in Arkansas and resided in the East Bay Area. He was a very private simple man who loved fishing, chess, and the Kansas City Chiefs. He worked for the Post Office for 38 years. After retirement he was a volunteer at Meals on Wheels for 10 years. He will truly be missed, and was known as a loving Husband, Father, Son, and Brother. Services will be held from 1PM - 2PM on June 21st, 2019 at Holy Sepulchre Funeral Center, Saint Michael's Chapel, 1051 Harder Rd, Hayward, CA 94542.
View the online memorial for Johniee Lee Smith
Published in East Bay Times on June 2, 2019