Service
Holy Sepulchre Cemetery and Funeral Center
1051 Harder Rd
Hayward, CA 94542
(510) 537-6600
Service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Holy Sepulchre Funeral Center, Saint Michael's Chapel
1051 Harder Rd
Hayward, CA
View Map
Johnnie Lee Smith


1947 - 2019
Johnnie Lee Smith Obituary
Johniee Lee Smith
October 7,1947 - Mat 24, 2019
San Lorenzo
Johniee Lee Smith
On May 24th he passed away at San Leandro Hospital. Born in Arkansas and resided in the East Bay Area. He was a very private simple man who loved fishing, chess, and the Kansas City Chiefs. He worked for the Post Office for 38 years. After retirement he was a volunteer at Meals on Wheels for 10 years. He will truly be missed, and was known as a loving Husband, Father, Son, and Brother. Services will be held from 1PM - 2PM on June 21st, 2019 at Holy Sepulchre Funeral Center, Saint Michael's Chapel, 1051 Harder Rd, Hayward, CA 94542.


Published in East Bay Times on June 2, 2019
