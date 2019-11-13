East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Chapel of the Chimes
32992 Mission Blvd.
Hayward, CA 94544
510-471-3363
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Chapel of the Chimes
32992 Mission Blvd.
Hayward, CA 94544
Funeral
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Chapel of the Chimes
32992 Mission Blvd.
Hayward, CA 94544
Resources
1944 - 2019
Johnny Allen Obituary
Johnny Allen
Feb 3, 1944 - Nov 9, 2019
Castro Valley
Johnny was born Feb 3, 1944 to Lawrence and Lois Allen in Hayward, CA. Johnny passed away on Nov 9, 2019 at Stanford Valley Center Hospital in Pleasanton, CA. He is survived by his girlfriend Khiana Sonesing, sister Carolyn Foster, brothers Jimmy (Roseann) Allen, Danny (Annette) Allen, nephews Larry Allen, Matthew Allen, Larry Nunes, Tony Nunes, niece Melinda Stegmann, 4 great-nieces and many dear cousins. Johnny was predeceased by his wife Joyce Allen, father Lawrence Allen, mother Lois Allen, sister Janice Amerio, grandparents Houston and Maudie Glover, and Charles and Jessie Allen, brothers-in-law Remus Foster and Ross Amerio. He graduated from Tennyson High School in 1961. He loved sports especially the SF 49ers and Golden State Warriors and going to casinos. He worked at the GM Plant in Fremont and as a hair stylist at JC Penney in Southland Mall for 23 years. In 2007 he was a recipient of a liver, kidney transplant and heart valve replacement at UCSF. Visitation will be 5pm to 9pm Saturday, Nov 16, 2019. Funeral will be 1pm Sunday, Nov 17, 2019 at Chapel of the Chimes 32992 Mission Blvd., Hayward, CA.
Chapel of the Chimes
510-471-3363


Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 13, 2019
