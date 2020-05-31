Johnnye R. Bravenec (Edwards)Nov. 29, 1932 - Feb. 19, 2020Castro ValleyOur beautiful mother passed away at her home in Castro Valley on February 19, 2020. She was born and raised in Mercedes, TX to parents Christine Emery and John Bravenec. She married Walter Hull in 1950 and they moved to Midland, TX in 1954. After the marriage ended, Johnnye remained in Midland raising her children while working in the petroleum industry. In 1966 she and a girlfriend visited Southern California where the sweeping ocean beaches captured her heart. Two months later, she packed up the kids and moved there with plans of painting those beautiful seascapes. There she was also married to Harvey Edwards for several years. Along with painting, Mother filled her life with many other interests— lover of art, literature, and music; an amazing seamstress; and an avid gardener and bird watcher. Part of her legacy is passing these interests on to her children. She was smart, quick-witted, and had an amazing memory right up to the end. Most of all she was a loving mother, putting her children first regardless of her life circumstances.Johnnye is survived by daughters Kathryn Peterson, Sharon Doran (David), son Patrick Hull, and seven grandchildren – Traci Berger (Eric); Claire, Michael (Kristen), and Erik Peterson; Jeremy (Beth), Zachary, and Joanna Hull. She was blessed with nine great grandchildren and two great- great grandchildren. She is also survived by sisters Faye White and Peggy Timmons; nephews Turner White and Kevin Timmons (Laura); niece Karen Timmons; great nieces Ardith Bravenec, Rachel Bravenec, and Christine Ward; and great nephew Anthony Timmons.At a later date, her ashes will be laid next to her mother in Pecan Cemetery in Dublin, TX.