Jonah C. Fuller
1941 - 2020
Resident of Pittsburg, CA
It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Jonah Fuller, on July 4, 2020 at Kaiser Hospital, Walnut Creek, from complications of Congestive Heart Failure. Jonah did not have COVID-19 and, again tested negative on July 3rd. Jonah was predeceased by his wife, Susan S. Fuller, in April of 2015. At Jonah's request, and due to COVID-19 restrictions, no funeral services will be held. Military burial will be held on July 15, 2020 at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, in Dixon, CA. Donations can be made in Jonah's name to the American Heart Association
