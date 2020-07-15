Jonathan Neil SouthwickJanuary 8, 1937 - July 2, 2020Resident of Grants Pass, ORJonathan Neil Southwick passed away at the age of 83, on Thursday, July 2, 2020 in Grants Pass, OR.Born January 8, 1937 in Albany, CA, Jon was raised in the home his parents built in the El Cerrito hills, overlooking the San Francisco Bay Area. He attended local schools graduating from El Cerrito High School, Class of 1955. It was at Mel's Drive-In, after a school dance, where he met his wife Beverly of over 61 years.Jon enjoyed cars from an early age, customizing his 1954 Buick convertible and winning the National Trophy in the Oakland Grand National Roadster Show his first year. He received many other top honors in his class while traveling the circuit and was featured in 43 custom car publications. His passion for cars continued over the years and his collection includes an original 1960 Cadillac convertible and 1947 Plymouth convertible.Jon took pride in his work and had an exceptionally strong work ethic. One of his first jobs was at Lloyd Gordon's Cabinet Shop followed shortly thereafter by his long-time employment with O.C. Jones & Sons, Berkeley, CA. He spent his career as a heavy-duty mechanic, and later shop foreman, before retiring in 1995. He was most proud of his 65 years in the Operating Engineers, Local 3, Union.Jon was known as "Jon of all trades" because there was rarely a piece of equipment or home project he couldn't master. Neighbors, friends and family relied on Jon for his expertise.Jon also enjoyed raising his family in Alhambra Valley, Martinez, CA. He was meticulous about his yard and could be found most often in the barn which was a workshop he built with the architectural help of his father. He enjoyed Bay Area history and was a collector of local antiques and historic memorabilia.After retirement, he and Beverly moved to Grants Pass, OR, where he continued his passion for projects of all types. They enjoyed entertaining family and friends in their home overlooking the Rogue Valley.Jon leaves behind his loving and dedicated wife Beverly Southwick (married 61 years); his three daughters, Michelle Rawson (Scott), Melanie Gil, and Joni Stevens (Brandon); and his adored grandchildren, Shelsea Rawson, Mia Lee (Zack), Alexandria Gil, Jonathan Catanio, and Olivia Catanio. He also leaves behind his twin brother and daily confidant Robert J. Southwick (Priscilla) and younger brother Timothy Southwick (Susan), as well as many other family and dear friends. He will be greatly missed by all. He was predeceased by his parents, Robert W. and Barbara Southwick.At Jon's request there will be no services. He will be laid to rest at Oakmont Memorial Park, Lafayette, CA. Donations can be made in his memory to your favorite organization.