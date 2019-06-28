Jonathan Pocock

July 2, 1985-May 24, 2019

Avon, CO

Jonathan was born in Cincinnati, OH but lived in Danville, CA from the 1st through 10th grades and attended Sycamore Valley Elementary, Charlotte Wood Middle and San Ramon High. He was a talented swimmer and competed on the Sycamore Stingrays team and at San Ramon High where he also played water polo. When not at swim practice he and his friends could be found skateboarding, snowboarding or exploring Mt. Diablo. Jon spent 2 years at Orono High (MN) where he continued to swim and set 3 state records. He attended the Uni. of Minnesota and earned a degree in economics. Jon's love for the outdoors led him to jobs in Yosemite, Tahoe, Mammoth, Jackson Hole, WY and Vail CO. Jonathan leaves a large group of heartbroken family and friends. He was predeceased by his father, William, and is survived by his mother, Sue Burns and step-father, John Burns of Savannah, GA, sisters Kimberly Pocock and Allison Lewis of Danville, half-brothers Brian and Matt Barmore, step-brothers Joshua and Jeffrey Burns, nieces, a nephew and many other relatives. No service, but his ashes will be scattered on Mt. Diablo, his favorite surfing beach in San Diego and all the places he worked.





