Jorge Guillermo Santana
June 13, 1951- May 14, 2020
Rest as you lived, beautifully
On Thursday, May 14th, Jorge "George" Santana left us to make music with the angels. He was 68 years old, and graduated into the realm of eternal rest.
Jorge was born on June 13, 1951, to the late Josephina and Jose in the city of Autlan, State of Jalisco, Mexico. At an early age, Jorge and his family moved to the Mission District of San Francisco, CA. The Mission District and its people created an atmosphere where Jorge could explore his artistic talents. He chose the guitar to express his emotions to the world.
He would go on to join the band The Malibus' in the 60s, later changing their name to Malo. Malo created a sound that combined Afro-Cuban rhythms with rock led by Jorge's guitar. Jorge and Malo were pioneers in creating what's known as Latin Rock. Later they would grace the world with their hit "Suavecito" which became a top 20 hit on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 in 1972.
Though music was his passion, his love of people is what brought him joy. It was always his intention to bring happiness, peace, and light to everyone he came into contact with - human or otherwise. Anyone lucky enough to know Jorge would say he was kind, loving, gentle, selfless, and generous.
Jorge liked to keep things in his life simple and pure. That's why for 32 years in a row he chose to spend his one week of vacation at Camp Concord with his daughter Michelle. Camp Concord is a collection of little green cabins tucked in the woods of Lake Tahoe and was the perfect escape to connect with nature.
When Jorge found out the camp was struggling financially to serve the children and their families, Jorge joined the Friends of Camp Concord to help save the camp. He donated his time, his music and his passion to help raise money. He will always be a saint to the kids at Camp Concord. His spirit will live among the little green cabins of Camp Concord providing joy for eternity.
Jorge was also heavily involved in spreading knowledge about Dolores Huerta and Cesar Chavez's. In the last 15 years, he took great pride in playing a significant role in the making of a documentary dedicated to honoring Cesar Chavez and the historical United Farmworker movement.
Jorge loved working with his hands and worked on elevators as a profession for many years. After his retirement, you could find Jorge at his son Anthony's house working on house projects while peacefully listening to music. It also gave him a chance to visit with the newest addition to the family, his grandson Franklin (Frankie). He loved nothing more than watching Frankie grow.
Aside from music and helping those less fortunate, what brought Jorge the greatest joy of all was spending time with his wife and family, brothers, and sisters.
Jorge is lovingly remembered by his best friend and loving wife Donna, son Anthony, daughter in law Shannon, daughter Michelle, son-in-law Brandon Marsh, and his grandson, Franklin. He is also deeply missed by his siblings Tony (Maria Elena), Laura, Irma, Carlos (Cindy), Lety, and Maria Santana Vrionis (Michael Vrionis), as well as his many beloved nieces and nephews.
Recently he wrote "Breathe everyone, this is just a chapter and not the whole story. Keep real, keep it simple, be grateful, and be thankful"
A Celebration of Life ceremony is pending.
The family would greatly appreciate donations made to Camp Concord, in memory of Jorge. Donations can be made online at friendsofcampconcord.org. You may also send a check, made out to Friends of Camp Concord and mailed to PO Box 6373, Concord, CA 94524.
Published in East Bay Times on May 26, 2020.