Jos CarissJuly 4, 1976 - November 15, 2020San JoseOn Sunday, November 15, 2020, Joseph Gregory Cariss Jr. unexpectedly passed away in San Jose, California. His fiance and a close friend were by his side. Joe, often referred to as Joey by his family, is remembered as being a playful tormentor and fierce protector. He was known for his humor, intellect, and his need for perfection. After graduating from West Valley High School in 1995, he lived in Seattle for a short time and then moved to Boulder, Colorado where he attended CU Boulder. In his twenties and thirties, while in Boulder, he cultivated his love of the outdoors, became a fan of rally road races, and was always aware of the newest technologies. For the last ten years, he has lived in the California Bay Area. He worked as a machine programmer for Hasselgren, Blue Origin, and most recently Quality Metal Spinning and Machining. His brilliant mind and wit were unmatched and will be a tremendous loss in the precision machining industry.During his time in the Bay Area, he met his fiance and love of his life, Kimberly. They had planned on getting married this summer in the redwood forest. Joe was her best friend, the love of her life, and made her laugh all the time. No jokes or antics were off-limits to get a smile. He strived to be the best man he could be for her, and her love for him was unconditional and unwavering.Joe is survived by his father Joseph, step-mother Colleen, and his six siblings, Evan, Nathaniel, Mariah, Hilary, Heather, and Aaron. His family will always remember him for all that he was: complicated, fun, goofy, and a life force. The family is planning a memorial in Spokane this summer. His fiance and friends are planning a memorial in California. We will love and miss him in immeasurable ways.