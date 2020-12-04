José Antonio Aguirre, Sr.October 16, 1948 - November 24, 2020Resident of Tracy, CAJose Antonio Aguirre, Sr. (aka "Papa Joe") entered into rest peacefully at his home on November 24, 2020 in Tracy, CA at the age of 72. Jose was married to Arlene Palmon Aguirre on August 11, 1989 until his passing November 24, 2020. Jose and Arlene shared a blissful and cherished life of togetherness for 31 years. He is survived by his blended family: Eldest son Jose A. Aguirre, Jr. (Maria) of Drexel Hill, PA; son David A. Aguirre of Tracy; Step-son Salvador Coronado (Jamie) of Alameda CA; Step-son Chris Coronado (Erika) of Patterson CA; Step-son James Coronado (Natasha) of Patterson CA and from his earlier family Step-son George Cuadra (Carmen) of Miami FL; Step-daughter Martha Balladares of Atlanta GA; Step-daughter Eva Balladares of Vallejo CA and 17 grandchildren.José was born on October 16, 1948 in Rivas, Nicaragua to parents José Alcides Aguirre and Elsa Maria Selva both deceased. He is survived by his siblings Carmen Morice-Aguirre (Jaime) Deerfield Beach FL; Elsa Maria Huerta-Aguirre (Andre) of New Orleans LA; Jose Martin Aguirre of Miami FL; Step-brother José Alcides Aguirre of New Orleans LA; Step-sister Sara Fagot-Aguirre (Charles) of Dallas TX.José spent much of his young childhood in the United States living in both San Francisco and New Orleans until his family relocated back to Nicaragua in his early teen years. Soon after that, he enrolled with the Fuerza Aérea de la Guardia Nacional (Air Force National Guard) of Nicaragua. He was a decorated war hero during the 1978 civil war in Nicaragua and proudly served for 12 years.Immigrating to the United States with his young family in 1978, José continued to demonstrate his humility, strong will, and work ethic by providing for his family using any honest means possible. Often working two jobs with long shifts and odd hours, his family's health and well-being continued to be his beacon for success in his new country, the United States of America. José always instilled the importance of responsibilities, discipline, and ownership of failures to his children.After a long career in Silicon Valley, he settled in Fremont in the 80's and retired from the electronics industry in 2003 when he and his family Arlene and David relocated to Tracy California, there he led, a happy and fulfilled retired life by keeping busy with home repair projects, running his small EBAY business and focusing his energy to raising his youngest son David by deciding to be a loving stay-at-home husband and father.Jose was truly loved and knew how to make everyone laugh at parties and family get-togethers and we will have lots of fond memories to share those moments forever. During his final days he was able to be with his devoted wife, his sons' Jose, Jr. and David whom he loved so dearly by his side. His legacy of love, faithfulness, devotion to his family and his great sense of humor will endure in our hearts forever…Visitation will be Dec. 7th, Monday, 12pm-9pm with the Rosary at 6pm, at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., Tracy. Prayer service will be Dec. 8th, Tuesday, at 11am, at Fry Memorial Chapel. Final resting place, Tracy Mausoleum, 8842 W. Schulte Rd., Tracy.