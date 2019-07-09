Jose (Joe) Avila

May 8, 1929 - June 28, 2019

Resident of Rodeo

Joe Avila passed away peacefully in his home on Friday of natural causes. He was well known in the community and loved by all that knew him.

Joe was born on the island of Faial in the Azores. He worked for the John Swett School District as a custodian for 25 years. He loved to fish in the Bay, work in his garden, go to Portuguese Festas, and visit with friends and family. He worked hard at everything he did, especially having to do with his home. His yard was always immaculate and if you lived in Rodeo you probably have seen him tending to his yard.

Joe is survived by his wife of 54 years, Madalena; devoted children Jaime of Missouri, Paul of Rodeo, and Emily of Vallejo; grandchildren Jaime Jr. of Missouri, Zachary of Missouri, Joseph of Rodeo, Jenna of Vallejo, Quentin of Vallejo and one great grandchild Gianna. He is also survived by his Sister Cecilia of Turlock and sister Maria of Canada, brother Luis of Hawaii, brother Tony of Merced. His happy and loving spirit will be missed by all that knew him.

Friends and Family are invited to a visitation and rosary on Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 pm at CFCS St. Joseph Cemetery 2540 Church Ln, in San Pablo; and a Funeral Mass at 10:00 am, on Friday July 12, at St. Patricks Catholic Church, 825 Seventh St. in Rodeo. Burial to follow at CFCS St. Joseph Cemetery.





View the online memorial for Jose (Joe) Avila Published in East Bay Times on July 9, 2019