Sunset View Cemetery & Mortuary
101 Colusa Avenue
El Cerrito, CA 94530
(510) 525-5111
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sunset View Cemetery & Mortuary
101 Colusa Avenue
El Cerrito, CA 94530
Vigil
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
7:00 PM
Sunset View Cemetery & Mortuary
101 Colusa Avenue
El Cerrito, CA 94530
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Sunset View Cemetery & Mortuary
101 Colusa Avenue
El Cerrito, CA 94530
1931 - 2019
Jose Elias Valdivia Obituary
Jose Elias Valdivia
Sept. 9, 1931 – Oct. 1, 2019
Longtime Resident of Albany
Jose Elias Valdivia passed away on October 1, 2019 with his family at his side. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Martha Valdivia; son, Ricardo Valdivia; brother, David Valdivia and many extended family members.
Jose was a bay area resident for over 60 years and worked at Spenger's Fish Grotto for most of his career. In his retirement he enjoyed taking daily walks, spending time with friends and neighbors, participating in various church activities and being active in his community. He will be remembered as a devoted husband and a loving father. He was a hardworking and dedicated family man. He helped many people in his lifetime and will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved him.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Thurs., Oct. 10, 2019 from 4-7PM with a vigil service at 7 PM and a funeral service on Fri., Oct. 11, 2019 at 11AM at Sunset View Mortuary, junction of Fairmount and Colusa Ave.'s in El Cerrito.


Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 9, 2019
